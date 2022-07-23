M. Gurush Unveils Jim Iyke as Ambassador, Spokesman

Tosin Clegg

M.Gurush, a foremost South Sudan owned money transfer platform headquartered in Dubai has signed one of Africa’s biggest film actor and producer, Jim Iyke as its brand ambassador and spokesman. The deal was penned almost five weeks ago but typically of the elusive star, it has been kept under the radar until now.

Joseph Arinaitwe, MD of M.Gurush disclosed that a mutual friend brokered a meeting between Iyke and the Chairman of Trinity Energy group; South Sudan foremost business mogul, Akol E Ayii in Dubai for an entirely different business deal.

Ayii who doubles as Chairman of M.Gurush was so impressed by Iyke’s business pitch and personality that he not only acceded to the pitch to partner with Lofty media which is co-owned by the serial entrepreneur actor but proposed to have him come on board his entity as a spokesman.

The entity will also collaborate with Iyke on his oncoming project; the much-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster movie, “Bad Comments” that was acquired by Amazon a couple of months ago. A formal announcement and press parley are set for Dubai in a couple weeks.