Tinubu: Shettima’s Unveiling an Open Event, Clergymen Not Fake

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO), has said the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, was an open event,which allowed members of the public to attend, including the  clergymen.

TCO through its Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a statement yesterday described as unwarranted distractions, the viral pictures and videos of some Christian clergymen and women at the unveiling.

The ruling APC had on Wednesday formally presented Shettima to the public as the running mate to the party’s presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

TCO, however, said, “The event was an open affair, which allowed members of the public to attend, including the clergymen and some others now being derided by hirelings of the opposition.

“We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers  as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians to believe in the social media. They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.

“They are church leaders, who genuinely believe that Nigerians must eschew politics of hatred and religious bigotry and rather embrace politics of peace and nation building.

“We, therefore, deplore the hysterical twisting of the presence of these men and women in cassocks and the false  accusation against our candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Shettima.” noted that the orchestrated social media sensation over the presence of the men was needless and all calculated to detract from the huge success recorded at the momentous event on Wednesday.

His words: “We believe Nigerians are too wise and discerning to see through this shenanigan. Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate and our great party are working very hard to provide purposeful leadership and good progressive governance that will improve the quality of life of Nigerians.”

