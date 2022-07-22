Phase3 Telecom Partners YahClick to Provide Broadband Services to Nigerians

Sunday Okobi

Phase3 Telecom, one of Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications service providers, has partnered YahClick (powered by Hughes) to offer world-class high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband services to underserved Nigerians.

The firm stated that as a result of this partnership, satellite broadband services would be available throughout the country, focusing on the unserved and underserved communities.

According to Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation of P3Tech, a division of Phase3 Telecom, Muhammed Bashir, “Our satellite broadband services will provide tangible benefits in accessibility, service, cost and socio-economic development to the unserved and underserved homes and businesses in these areas, unlocking all the opportunities that reliable, cost-effective satellite broadband products afford.”

Bashir in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday said the partnership between Phase3 and YahClick, “the market leader in satellite broadband connectivity across Africa,” represented a strategic collaboration to make internet accessibility available to residential and business users throughout Nigeria, “bypassing the infrastructure deployment challenges and reaching even the most remote regions.”

Also, Phase3’s Executive Chairman, Stanley Jegede, noted that: “By providing a truly extensive satellite coverage service with a range of product and service options, P3Tech will provide all unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria with the opportunity to connect and take part in the global digital economy, further transform the Nigerian telecommunications space, accelerate national growth and positively contribute to the federal government broadband access target.”

He added that Phase3 Telecom is Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services provider with Points-of Presence (POPs), colocation, and Network Operation Centres (NOCs) across Nigeria.

“Incorporated in 2003, Phase3 was licensed as a national long distance operator by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2006. Phase3 fibre connectivity extends into the ECOWAS region including Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo Niger, Cameroun and Chad as well as international markets through strategic partnerships.

“A reliable, extensive and secure network covering thousands of kilometres with end-to-end capabilities, and ensuring that clients’ seamless experience remains the core of every investment, innovation and technology that Phase3 adopts,” he stated