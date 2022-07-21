Huawei, TD Africa Launch Digital Power Solutions for Nigerian Market 

Emma Okonji

Huawei Technologies, a global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices has partnered with TD Africa, sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of tech, services and lifestyle products to launch a suite of revolutionary digital power solutions targeted at various categories of users for the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh identified the perennial public power supply challenge in Nigeria as an opportunity for Huawei’s Digital Power solutions.

Ekeh referenced the instability in the global crude oil market, which has been worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine, while also citing environmental concerns and issues as factors necessitating a shift away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

In his presentation, the Principal Consultant on Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd in Nigeria, Justin Tinsey, disclosed that the launch of the company’s Digital Power Solution in Nigeria was motivated by the desire to drive down energy costs.

According to Justin, the iSitePower-M is guaranteed to reduce household energy costs by 50-70 per cent, while equally delivering green, stable and sustainable electricity with robust load capacity.

He added that Huawei residential ESS are better known for their latest technology, lithium iron phosphate, user reliability, their aesthetic design, which is suitable for homes, 100 per cent depth of discharge, quick commissioning, parallel connection of up to 45kWh, excellent safety and pack level optimisation.

Also justifying the relevance of the Huawei Digital Power Solution, Key Account Manager, Renewable Energy for Huawei Technologies in Nigeria, Victor Koyier, disclosed that renewable energy would become the major global energy source by 2050.

Head, Corporates/DMFI Sales at TD Africa, Niyi Onabanjo, restated the company’s dominant position in the technology distribution ecosystem in the sub-region as the key driver of trade revolution across Africa.