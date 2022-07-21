Chimamanda Expresses Support for Obi’s Presidential Ambition 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo



Award-winning author and literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie has extolled the leadership qualities of the former governor of Anambra state and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, describing him as humane and pragmatic.

In her birthday message to Obi who turned 61 on Tuesday, the Anambra-born author wished that him and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed would ascend the mantle of leadership of the country in 2023.

“I cannot wait for February 25, 2023, when I, with personal pride in you and with hope for what Nigeria can become, will cast my vote for you and your running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed,” she said.

Chimamanda said she had always admired Obi’s humane pragmatism and his willingness to talk to almost anyone if it will bring about a good outcome.

She also described Obi as someone who does not work in exclusion, but who sees, “people as people, knowing that human value is not measured in material terms.”

The awarding-winning author, in a well scripted birthday message said she was inspired by Obi’s intellectual curiosity, his eagerness to learn and genuine love of education

“Sometimes it is the simplest of language that captures the most complex of things, and so I will end with simplicity: You are a good man. You are loved. You are appreciated.

“My dearest big brother, I will never forget your kindness to my beloved parents. Thank you for the respect you showed them, for your many visits to Abba, where you gave to Daddy and Mummy the most precious gifts: your time and your attention.

“Thank you for walking this still-unbearable journey of grief with my siblings and me. I remember how you regaled Daddy and Mummy with your stories until we started joking about your obsession with the ‘GDP of Malaysia.’

“But your obsession spoke of hope: your hope for Nigeria, your belief in what Nigeria could be. A belief that has always been practical, grounded in numbers and in reality.

“I remember when you came to support me as I was being honored by the United Nations Foundation in New York, and I teased you about the inexpensive hotel you were staying in, and you shrugged and said, ‘it’s just a place to sleep, why do I need to be in an expensive place?’

“And then only days later, you once again exhibited your incredible generosity to the causes you believe in and it reminded me of all the hospitals and schools and churches you have supported over the years, and often without fanfare.

“You have always been clear about what your priorities are, what matters to you, what you believe should matter, and that is deeply admirable,” she said.