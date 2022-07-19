Walid Jibrin: PDP Will Sweep 2023 Polls

John Shiklam



The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that the victory of the party in the just concluded Osun state governorship election is an indication that the PDP will sweep the 2023 polls.

He also said the Muslim- Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not work as it will further divide Nigerians along religious line.

In a statement yesterday, congratulating Senator Ademola Adeleke, for winning Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, Jibrin said he was optimistic that Adeleke will win.

He decried politics of religion, saying it is “the highest level of division among citizens and capable of breeding confusion and war on a people that have been existing peacefully.”

Jibrin said: “When you look at the life of our Prophet Muhammad, when they were killing Muslims in Mecca, he (Prophet Muhammad) asked them to come and he gave them a letter to give to one Christian King and the Muslim who were being killed in Mecca went to that Christian King, the king received them, gave them land, he gave them everything, he lived with them. Is there any division there?

“And when Prophet Muhammad again was suffering attacks with his people in Mecca, he left for Medina, upon reaching there, he called all the Christians, the Jews and all other religions and they formed a government of unity and we have been following him.

“So why are we coming out to say it must be Muslim- Muslim leadership in Nigeria”.

While congratulating the Osun governor-elect, the PDP BoT chairman said Adeleke’s victory did not come to him as a surprise as he was optimistic that PDP will win.

He said: “I was in Osun during the last campaign and the number of people that turned out for the rally was unbelievable and I was so sure that the PDP will win the state.

“This is just the beginning of victory. What has happened in Osun state now is an indication of PDP’s stand in the whole country.

“We as a party have learned our lessons and the southwest is beginning to learn its lessons too, by coming out to elect Adeleke.

“We are rest assured that other states in the south west will be won by the PDP come 2023.

“By the grace of God, all other states in the country will vote for us.”

He said Atiku Abubakar the PDP Presidential candidate, a Muslim and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, a Christian, are formidable candidates who reflect Nigeria’s diversity and urged Nigerians to vote the PDP in 2023.