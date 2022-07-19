SDP Will Replicate Osun Electoral Victory in Kwara, Says Party’s PRO





By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Kwara State chapter of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Kwara State, has said that the victory of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), and the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun State is a signal that power resides in the hand of the people.

The party therefore, said that it will replicate the success recorded in Osun State during the 2023 polls.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the party’s State Public Relations Officer, Hon. Ibrahim Sharafdeen, it said: “Democracy is an instrument of the people and people decide who they really want through the balloting and electioneering process.”

According to the statement, “The defeat of the ruling APC in Osun State is a wake-up call to the oppressor and the betrayal of public trust. We are expecting a replication of the defeat in Kwara State come 2023.

“The SDP is ever ready to take up the leadership of the state from the directionless ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC)”

The statement said: “It is glaring that the O To Ge matra presently enjoyed by the ruling APC in Kwara State was just a revenge mission to install a replica of the bad leadership of yesterday.

“Yesterday was unprogressive, and today is regrettable in the case of Kwara State. Over time, nothing fruitful has ever come out of the struggle to free Kwarans from bondage. And now is the time to get it right.

“We have listened carefully to the yearnings of the people and the good people of Kwara have realised APC’s gimmicks and are ready to vote for a visionary leader who has the exposure and wherewithal to pilot the affairs of the state”.

The statement noted that, the party boasted that betrayals will be voted out by the people in a shameful exit at the 2023 general elections.

The party, therefore, bemoaned the social condition of the state, adding that the Social Democratic Party, SDP, remains the better alternative to the citizenry’s yearnings in Kwara State.