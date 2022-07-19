  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

FIABCI-Nigeria Elects new Executive Members for 2022/2023

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The International Real Estate Federation Nigeria Chapter -FIABCI Nigeria has elected new Executive and Board Members to manage its affairs in 2022/2023.

The new members that were elected during FIABCI Nigeria’s Annual General Meeting held in Lagos recently included: President – Mr Gladstone Opara; Vice President – Mr Akin Opatola; Secretary General – Mr Ayodele Olamoju; Treasurer – Mrs Tolu Dima-Okojie; Publicity Secretary – Mr Bawa-Allah; and Assistant Secretary General – Mr Alfred Osagie. 

The Board Members are: Immediate Past President – Mr Adeniji Adele; Immediate Past Secretary General – Mr Ayodeji Odeleye; Immediate Past President FIABCI-Africa and Near East – Mr Joseph Akhigbe; and Young Member Committee President – Mrs Rei Obaigbo.

The Un-official Members are: Mr Gbenga Ismail; Mr Bolu Olanrewaju; Ms Ivie Idike; and Mr Frank Okosun.

