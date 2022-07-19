  • Tuesday, 19th July, 2022

Actress Ada Ameh of ‘The Johnsons’ Dies in Delta

Nigeria | 2 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The entertainment industry has again been thrown into a state of mourning as another famous Nollywood actress, comedian and television personality, Ada Ameh is dead.

She died at about 11 p.m. on Sunday in Warri, Delta State after she was rushed to the hospital.

According to sources,  Ameh had been a guest of an oil company when she suddenly collapsed.

It was gathered that she was immediately rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Ada Ameh, 48 years, who became popular for her role in the sitcom “The Johnsons” currently showing on Africa Magic, not too long, shared a video on Instagram saying that she is “facing a problem that’s about taking her life”.

The actress, who lost her only child in 2020 stated: “ I have an issue right now and it’s taking my life but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job but I didn’t do it because I have mental health issues. 

Will people understand it? No, they wouldn’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay.”

