  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Kano Bans Tricycle Operation

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

The Kano State Government has banned operation of tricycles popularly known as “A daidaita sahu” between 10.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. in the state, to ensure security.

The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, gave details of the directive in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Garba said that the decision to ban tricycles from operating during the stipulated period was reached at the state security meeting and it would take effect from Thursday.

According to him, the measure is part of the efforts of government to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

He urged tricycle operators to comply with the directive as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise. (NAN)

