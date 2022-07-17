  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Thigh Surgery

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhamnadu Buhari yesterday sent best wishes to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, after undergoing a surgical procedure on his leg.
Osinbajo went through a successful thigh surgical operation carried out by a team of specialist doctors at the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.


The media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued yesterday evening, disclosed that doctors who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg had concluded the procedure and it was successful.


He added that the vice president, who is in good condition, alert and well, would be discharged from the hospital in a matter of days.
Buhari in a tweet last night by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, wished Osinbajo quick recovery.
He said: “I wish him speedy and full recovery”.


Meanwhile, Duchess International Hospital in a statement entitled “Successful Medical Treatment of the Vice President,” signed by its Medical Director, Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, stated inter alia: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.


“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician and Medical Director).
“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.