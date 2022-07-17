Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Thigh Surgery

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhamnadu Buhari yesterday sent best wishes to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, after undergoing a surgical procedure on his leg.

Osinbajo went through a successful thigh surgical operation carried out by a team of specialist doctors at the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.



The media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement issued yesterday evening, disclosed that doctors who performed the surgical operation on Osinbajo to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg had concluded the procedure and it was successful.



He added that the vice president, who is in good condition, alert and well, would be discharged from the hospital in a matter of days.

Buhari in a tweet last night by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, wished Osinbajo quick recovery.

He said: “I wish him speedy and full recovery”.



Meanwhile, Duchess International Hospital in a statement entitled “Successful Medical Treatment of the Vice President,” signed by its Medical Director, Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, stated inter alia: “The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.



“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr. Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician and Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days”.