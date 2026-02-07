2027: Supporters Push for Obi-Kwankwaso Presidential Ticket

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

In a move expected to shake up Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election race, supporters of the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday, proposed a joint ticket pairing former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi with the former Kano Governor.



Speaking on behalf of the support groups in Kano, Abba Sadauki Gwale stated that as loyal followers of Kwankwaso, they felt compelled to urge Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, saying it’s a chance to rescue the nation from its current challenges.

“We, as Kwankwaso supporters and loyalists and we have proposed and thrown our weight behind the joint presidential ticket, especially with Peter Obi, in any of the political parties. The current political trajectory has shown where the tide is shifting.



“If the duo gets a chance in the upcoming election, Nigeria will be a better place, for real, we’re tired of insecurity, hunger, and starvation.

“We want a political alliance to bring together Obi’s strong support base in the south and Kwankwaso’s formidable support in the north, creating a powerful coalition that could potentially shake up the political landscape. With this partnership, the duo is poised to give the ruling party a run for their money.



“At the heart of this alliance is a shared ambition to wrest power from the ruling party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, and bring about meaningful change to Nigeria. Both Obi and Kwankwaso have consistently emphasised their commitment to assisting the common man in Nigeria, and their partnership is seen as a key step towards achieving this goal,” he said.



Sadauki Gwale, who hails from the same constituency as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, further explained that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would be banking on a wave of popular discontent with the current administration, and their message of hope and change is resonating with many Nigerians.



With their combined strength, they are emerging as a formidable challenger to the ruling party.

“As 2027 approaches all eyes are on the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance to see how they will capitalise on this momentum and translate it into votes. One thing is certain – the duo is determined to shake things up and bring about a new era of politics in Nigeria”, Gwale added.



On Kwankwaso’s alleged demands for a significant number of positions from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of his joining the party, Gwale noted that if there were anything like that, it should not be seen as outrageous, given the caliber of the former Governor.



According to him, Kwankwaso has presented the best demands that could cater to the needs of his supporters and party members across the thirty-six states of the federation and Abuja, the federal capital. He added that Kwankwaso’s supporters cut across every divide, especially among ordinary Nigerians who are living from hand to mouth.



On the recent outings of the Kwankwasiyya leader in Kano State, Gwale maintained that no politician pulls a larger crowd than that of Kwankwaso, despite the defection of his political godson Abba Yusuf to the APC.