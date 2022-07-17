Inspiring Mileage of Abdul Samad Rabiu

Recognising an opportunity to serve the citizens of one’s country is not an ability that is available to many. Even among the handful of prominent Nigerians that have this ability, only a remarkable few understand that the opportunity to serve is a privilege. This is one of the things that make the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul SamadRabiu, stand out. Unsurprisingly, the match towards global prominence has been smooth for the BUA man and inspiring for the rest of Nigeria as they watch him carve out a path for his countrymen.

The France-Nigeria Business Council which was established about a year ago to improve business relations between France and Nigeria has announced a new President. According to the news, President Emmanuel Macron of France has appointed Rabiu as the president of the prestigious council, granting him another year to improve the France-Nigeria business relations and help boost the economies of both countries.

Rabiu was the pioneering president as he was recognized as the council member with one of the highest business potential. Moreover, he is not someone bogged down by bias and prejudice, other than to see the best for his country. As a result, President Macron’s reappointment of the Kano man is the greatest commendation from the council.

There is no question that Rabiu and his fellow council members have greatly contributed to the ideals of the France-Nigeria Business Council. With individuals like Mike Adenuga of Globacom, AlikoDangote of Dangote Group, Tony Elumelu of Heirs Holdings, Jim Ovia of Zenith Bank, Gilbert Chagoury of Chagoury Group, Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank Group, Philip Mshelbila of NLNG, Daisy Danjuma of Sapetro, and May & Baker, the progress is not altogether surprising.

Thus, over the next 12 months, Rabiu is expected to effectively guide the strategies and resources available to the France-Nigeria Business Council to help the economies and people of both countries. He did it before, so there is no question that he will do even better this time.