Barcelona, Bayern Munich Reach Agreement on Lewandowski

TRANSFER NEWS

Given the latest development, Polish international, Robert Lewandowski, will lace boots for Catalan giants, Barcelona, next football season. Both Barcelona and Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich have reached an “agreement in principle” to allow the gangling striker to depart Allianz Arena for Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old, who has one year left on his Bayern contract, told the German champions last month that he wishes to leave.

Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 games last season as he helped Bayern win a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Barcelona however believe the deal is “dependent on the player passing a medical for the contracts to be signed”.

“It’s good to have clarity for all parties,” said Bayern President, Herbert Hainere, who first announced the agreement yesterday.

“We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona.

“Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014and has scored 344 times in 374 games for the club, making him their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

The Pole has won the league in all eight of his seasons at Bayern and also helped the Bavarians win the Champions League in 2019-20.

Bayern have also announced that Germany winger Serge Gnabry, 27, has signed a contract extension until 2026.

Barcelona completed the signing of Raphinhafrom Leeds on Friday in a deal worth up to £55million having already signed Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensenon free transfers earlier this month.