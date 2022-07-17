Latest Headlines
Oyetola Wins Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central LGs
The Curious Case of Northern Christians
Adeleke Wins in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North LGs
Adeleke Wins Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa LGs
Adeleke Wins in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North LGs
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda and Ife North local governments. All Progressives Congress candidate, Governor Isiaka Oyetola, scored the second highest votes. Below are results from the four local governments.
Obokun
APC 9,727
LP 11
PDP 13,575
SDP 04
Orolu
APC 9928
LP 32
PDP 10,282
SDP 09
Olorunda
APC 18,709
LP 63
PDP 21,350
SDP 46
Ife North
APC 9,964
LP 34
PDP 10,359
SDP 09