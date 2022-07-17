  • Sunday, 17th July, 2022

Adeleke Wins in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North LGs

Nigeria | 24 mins ago

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won in Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda and Ife North local governments. All Progressives Congress candidate, Governor Isiaka Oyetola, scored the second highest votes.  Below are results from the four local governments.

Obokun

APC   9,727

LP           11

PDP   13,575

SDP      04 

Orolu

APC   9928

LP           32

PDP     10,282

SDP      09

Olorunda

APC   18,709

LP           63

PDP     21,350

SDP      46

Ife North

APC      9,964

LP           34

PDP     10,359

SDP      09

