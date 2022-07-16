  • Saturday, 16th July, 2022

Mahrez Signs Two-year Man City Extension

Sport | 5 hours ago

Riyad Mahrez has signed a new two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City with his deal now running until 2025.

Mahrez’s old deal was due to expire in 2023 but the Algeria winger has now committed his future to the club he joined from Leicester for £60m in 2018.

“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of my time here,” said Mahrez, who has won three Premier League titles with City. “It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible club.” Mahrez, 31, has scored 77 goals in 254 Premier League appearances for Leicester and Manchester City.

He has four Premier League titles in total after playing his part in Leicester’s top-flight success in 2015-16.

On his time at Manchester City, Mahrez added: “To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more.

“Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.” Since being crowned champions of England in May, City boss Pep Guardiola has signed Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips as well as German keeper Stefan Ortega.

City have sold Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and England forward Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Guardiola’s side start the defence of their title at West Ham on 7 August.

