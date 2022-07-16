LP Promises to Support Youth Seeking Elective Positions

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Labour Party (LP), has said it would continue to support Nigerian Youths in their quest to bring positive change into governance in the country due to their unparalleled patriotism and intelligence.

The National Publicity Secretary of LP, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi said this in Abeokuta during the unveiling of the House of Representatives Candidate for Abeokuta South Federal constituency, Tolulope Phillips.

Arabambi expressed his excitement that majority candidates being paraded by the Labour Party for the 2023 elections are youths who possessed great qualities needed to salvage Nigeria from the current turbulent situation.

He said the present reality of politics in Nigeria undoubtedly portrays a system that was under siege by the actions, inactions and reactions of the ageing political drivers of this country in policy making and implementation.

He said “The current crop of leaders driving the economy of this country is a pragmatic shift from what was obtained in the post-colonial era where the nationalists who agitated and achieved independence from Britain were in their youth, but in Nigerian politics today, the reverse is the case.

“The Youths are the leaders of tomorrow” is an aphorism that contradicts the leadership monopoly practised by ageing Nigerian kleptocrats because the Nigerian government of present is led by gerontocrats who have continued to sideline the youth in the political and economic climate of Nigeria.

“With the coming of Peter Obi and array of youths being paraded by Labour Party for 2023 general elections, we are going to shame gerontocrats in present-day Nigeria who have made participation and representation unattainable and inaccessible to Nigerian youth with policies that alienate them.

Also, the House of Reps Candidate for Abeokuta South Federal constituency, Hon. Tolulope Phillips said as a youth who feels impacts of misgovernance and maladministration of the aged politicians, he is assuring members of his Constituency of adequate and quality representation if given the mandate.

He said as a true born Egba man, who was born, trained and had established in Egbaland and Abeokuta South in particular, he knowns where the shoe pinches and will definitely work on ways to ameliorate the suffering of his people by attarcting more Federal government presence into the area.

He enjoined youths and other residents of the area to create a movement and be hungry for power by obtaining their permanent voters card.

He appealed to Nigerian and residents of Abeokuta South to vote for competency beyond party line.

Addressing the gathering, the House of Representatives Candidate, Phillips said Nigeria can only be great again by electing competent National Assembly lawmakers that will formulate laws that can reshape the future of the country.

The young politician, said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi remains the only option to salvage the country from its multifaceted challenges facing it.

“We need a new Nigeria, the process of new Nigeria starts by electing vibrant legislators at the National Assembly, let us vote for competency, the time is right.

“Obi needs to change some laws that have been pushing us backward. We need to help him change some laws, and the only way we can do that is by voting candidates of labour party at the Reps, that’s why my people have called me out to serve them and I will not take that opportunity for granted.

“We have served many people in the past and they have failed us, it is time to change the change and give this country the real change it deserves,” Phillips said