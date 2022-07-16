Firm Gets Recognition for Commitment 

Nigerian youths have bestowed recognition award on the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Tim Akano for his contributions to youth development.

The youths, comprising nine groups came through their representatives to present the award at New Horizons head office in Lagos, recently.

Akano was honoured for several youth- focused initiatives and huge investment in youth empowerment and development.

Among the groups that honoured Akano were League of African Development Students (LEAD Africa); National Association of Mathematical Science Students of Nigeria (NAMSSN); Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria (IFYCN); Association of Northern Nigeria Students ( ANNS), and Coalition of Nigerian Young Patriots (CNYP)amongst others.

Speaking, National Secretary of ANNS, Nafiu Danlami expressed appreciation to Akano for his gesture to youths, adding that the youths will be glad to reciprocate his good deeds.

He said, “We are sincerely grateful for your interventions to youths in Nigeria and Africa at large. We make bold to say that you have given us a platform to showcase Africa to the world through what we produce on the continent and also earn money from.

On his part, Vice President, IFYCN, Daniel Friday said, “We present the Ambassador of Peace Award to Mr. Tim Akano because we see him as a leader with innovative mind and his impact in the lives of youths, that once took to violence but now embracing peace”

The federal government recently named Akano as Nigeria’s Icon of Youth Empowerment through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Skills Acquisitions and Empowerment Department (SAED).