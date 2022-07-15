Garlands for Mirabel Centre @9 

Precious Ugwuzor

Mirabel Centre, Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (SARC) celebrated its ninth year anniversary on July 6, 2022 in Abuja.

Founded on July 1, 2013, by Itoro Eze-Anaba, the Mirabel Centre provides succour and a safe place to survivors of rape and sexual assault in Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing CB, hosted the accountability dialogue reception in her residence, bringing together donor partners and critical stakeholders from across the country.

The reception was a platform to celebrate the Centre’s milestone, strengthen trust and accountability, discourse challenges, as well as receive feedback and evaluation that will enable the Centre continue to further fulfil its mandate from partners.

Founded on July 1, 2013 by Itoro Eze-Anaba, the Mirabel Centre provides succour and a safe place to survivors of rape and sexual assault in Nigeria.

Survivors who have recently or in the past been sexually assaulted can access free post-incident support services at the Centre. In the last nine years, the Centre has provided free medical and psychosocial support services to nearly 7400 survivors (including boys, men, and persons living with disabilities).

British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB, said: “I am delighted to recognise and celebrate the work done by the Founder of Mirabel Centre, Itoro Eze- Anaba and the entire Mirabel Centre team as the organisation celebrates its ninth anniversary.

“It remains a sad reality that women continue to be victims of sexual violence and abuse in Nigeria today. We cannot understate the vital importance of the exemplary support sexual assault centres like Mirabel provide. I look forward to continuing to partner with Mirabel Centre for many more years to come as we all seek to end sexual violence.”

In her keynote address, Founder of the Mirabel Centre, Itoro Eze-Anaba, said:

“Sexual and Gender Based Violence is the most pervasive human rights violation on earth. The impact of SGBV is felt not only by the survivors but also by her family, her community and the state as a whole.

“SGBV affects the realization of all development goals including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To achieve the SDGs we must eradicate SGBV and provide support to survivors of SGBV.”

The Mirabel Centre, located at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH in Ikeja, Lagos, is a one-stop service center that provides timely and professional services free of charge to survivors of rape and sexual assault. More about the Centre here.

Prior UK Aid programming supported the original establishment of Mirabel Centre as a model for other states. The SARC model has since been rolled out across all states in Nigeria.

Itoro Eze-Anaba who founded Mirabel Centre has been honoured with a Commonwealth point of light award by the Her Majesty, The Queen of England for her work in this area.

HRH The Duchess of Cornwall became the Centre’s first patron in September, 2021. HRH is a member of the British Royal Family. She is married to the HRH Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne.

HRH’s charity work is varied across several themes including health, literacy, supporting those in need; victims of rape and sexual abuse and domestic violence.