Ondo Commissioner Resigns Hours after Redeployment 

Fidelis David in Akure

Hours after she was redeployed as Commissioner from the Ondo State Ministry of Water and Sanitation to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, has resigned her appointment.

The State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had on Wednesday during the inauguration of two new Commissioners, announced the redeployment of Adeyanju and a few others in a cabinet reshuffle.

In the letter of resignation, obtained by THISDAY on Thursday, Adeyanju said she wanted to explore other endeavours outside politics for now, hence the need for her decision.

The letter reads: “I hereby resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect. My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply. You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi Aketi Water Sheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today.

“Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve”, Mrs Adeyanju added.