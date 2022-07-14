Jonathan Lauds Foundation for Donating Hospital, Skill Acquisition Centre to Kaduna Community 

By Udora Orizu and Juliet Akoje

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the Jennifer Etuh Foundation (JEF) for donating a specialist hospital and skills acquisition centre to Mallagum Kagoro community in Kaduna State.

Jonathan gave the commendation on Monday during the inauguration of the hospital, built by the foundation in memory of late Mrs Jennifer Ramatu Etuh, wife of the Chairman of JEF, Mr Thomas Etuh.

The former President who was represented by the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Etuh for keeping up with the dreams of his late wife.

He said he has been partnering with the foundation after its inauguration two years ago.

Jonathan said: “By this project, you have touched the heart of humanity.”

He said that the philanthropic work of the foundation would benefit the entire people of Kaduna and beyond.

The former president urged the managers of the facility to ensure that the hospital was affordable for the people to use.”

Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Thomas Etuh, said the project was to fulfill the aspirations of his wife’s legacies.

According to him, JEF first assignment was the establishment of a Medical Centre in Odu Ogboyega, Dekina LGA, Kogi State which was commissioned on Jan. 26, 2022, while the one inaugurated in Kaduna was the second.

Etuh said additional four hospitals would be established soon in Imo, Gombe, Osun and Cross River states.

Vice Chancellor of Bingham University, Prof. William Qurix, noted that one of the factors responsible for high maternal and infant mortality in the country was poor health care system.

Qurix expressed joy that the Jennifer Etuh Hospital would serve as a huge relief to solving the maternal and infant mortality challenge.

“The World Health Organisation estimates that about 830 women die every day from maternal cases related to pregnancy and child birth.

“In Nigeria, maternal mortality rate is estimated to be 545 per 100,000 as at 2019 and this frightening statistics call for concern as it threatens our healthcare system. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which succeeded the Millennium Development Goals targets 2030 to achieve this reduction,” he said

The hospital, with about 50-bed capacity, would be managed by Bingham University, while the skills acquisition centre would be managed the Family Worship Centre, pastored by Sarah Omakwu. It’s sited on a 12-hectare land mass with outpatient department, three consulting rooms, pharmacy, antenatal, special care baby unit, intensive care unit, labour/delivery room, cervical cancer screening room, mammogram and others.

The Board of Trustees of the Jennifer Etuh Foundation are Mr Thomas Etuh (husband to late Jennifer), Chairman, and Pastor Sarah Omakwu, as Vice Chairman.

Other trustees are Mrs Laraba Bonet, Mr Emmanuel Alhassan, Mrs Mabel Ndagi and Mr Emmanuel Etuh (son to late Jennifer).