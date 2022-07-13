Teach For Nigeria Appoints New Board Members

Teach For Nigeria, a non-profit organisation, has announced four new board members who will join and support its work to improve students’ access to quality education in Nigeria.



The new members will further support in advocating for access to learning opportunities for underserved children in local communities.



Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle, said the new members’ expertise would be invaluable to the organization as it expands access to more opportunities for Nigeria’s most marginalised children.



The new board members began their tenure with Teach For Nigeria effective June 2022.​



They are Joke Chukwumah, founder, Children’s International School, Lekki, Lagos; Bolanle Njideofor, Operations Director, Bloombreeds Schools; Executive Director, Greensprings School, Lai Koiki; and CEO, Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman.



Chukwumah started her career in banking, where she rose to the position of assistant general manager in 1997. Since then, she has served in different roles, having worked with several banks, including Guaranty Trust bank.



She was at a time Chairman, InvestmentOne Funds Managers Limited, InvestmentOne Pensions Limited, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Children’s Developmental Centre, Surulere, Lagos. She is on the board of InvestmentOne Financial Services Limited and Keystage Educational Services Limited, among others.



Njideofor is accountable for all operational aspects of the school, which involves managing, analyzing, planning, and implementing key strategies to deliver optimal short- and long-term performance.​



She has over 13 years of experience in the people space in the UK, US, and Africa.​



Koiki studied Geography at the University of Lagos and then studied Early Childhood education in the UK. She returned to Nigeria and took up a job as a teacher in a private school, after which she set up Greensprings in 1985 with just three children. Greensprings began as a pre-school and later included a creche. After over 25 years of providing educational services, Greensprings schools remain one of Nigeria’s most respected and highly rated privately owned schools.



Suleiman is an economist and a banker with over 20 years of experience in consulting and financial services. As the CEO of Sterling Bank Plc, his top priority is to optimize the impact of financial intermediation in critical sectors that can catalyze growth and create a future of shared prosperity for all Nigerians. These sectors are Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation and are at the HEART of Sterling.