PFN Rejects Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says It’ll Further Polarise Nigeria Along Religious Line

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna state chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has rejected the

Muslim-Muslim Presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it will further polarise the country along religious line.

Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the APC had on Sunday, unveiled Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, as his running mate for the 2023 elections.

However, in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, Kaduna Emmanuel Egoh Bako, state chairman of the PFN, said Muslim- Muslim ticket will further polarise Nigeria along religious line.

Bako, expressed dismay on the consistent disregard for the nation’s diversity by political players.

“Fellow compatriots, I am compelled to address a very crucial matter that has much to do with our corporate existence. It is also a responsibility we owe our children.

“I have noticed with great dismay the consistent disregard for our heterogeneous nature in Nigeria by our political players.

“This is done in the face of increasing weakness of the bond of unity. It is not only against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but against the plan of God”, Bako said.

According to him, “the new trend of fielding party flag bearers with individuals from one faith is not consistent with our federal system.

“It has the potency to polarise our beloved nation at this crucial moment that all true citizens are searching for unity.

“I wish to state that it is not acceptable.

“It is obvious that the decision is taken to cover up for the failure of government and to also spite other religions”.

The statement lamented that both Muslims and Christians are suffocating under serious challenges which has further reduced life expectancy in Nigeria.

The PFN said, “the religious fault lines in the past seven years have been widened. The responsibility of all political parties at this moment should be on strengthening national integration and not otherwise.”

The statement called on all peace-loving citizens to reject the divisive tendency that is gradually being entrenched.

“Let’s unite and build a society on the basis of respect for everyone’s humanity.

“Both Muslims and Christians are affected by the economic hardships brought by poor leadership and no one should be deceived by this.

“Therefore, I declare the Muslim-Muslim ticket unacceptable. We shall not let it stand because it showcases our great nation in bad light.

“I see 2023 as an opportunity to open up our nation to real political civilization”, the statement said.