Irate Mob Kill Etsu Nupes Farm Chief Security Man

Laleye Dipo



An Ex-soldier and the chief security officer of the Etsu Nupes’ farm and three others have been killed in a communal clash that occurred in Gbako Local Government Area of Niger state between Saturday and Sunday.

Other victims of the clash were the chief imam of Bramafu and a policeman that sustained serious injuries while not less than five vehicles and about 15 houses were damaged.

THISDAY’s investigation showed that the feud between the Bramafu and Ewugi, Dinari and Wantugi communities was over bumps constructed on the road that traversed the communities and hindering free flow of vehicular traffic.

It was reported that on Sallah day the people of Ewugi, Dinari and Wantugi approached those of Bramafu asking them to remove the bombs.

The Bramafu people were said to have promised to address the matter after the Eid- El Kabir festival but youths from the communities stormed Bramafu to forcefully remove the bumps.

It was said that a clash later ensued between the communities leading to the death of two people from Ewugi.

Angered by the death of their kinsmen, about 200 villagers stormed Bramafu to avenge the death of those that died the previous day.

The confrontation lead to the death of chief security officer of the Etsu Nupes’ farm and left many others injured.

According to reports, all efforts by the police to quell the uprising were abortive until several property, including houses, water tanks and boreholes were destroyed.

The case was reported to the Etsu of Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who directed the three communities to take responsibility for the damaged property since they were the aggressors.

According to a reliable palace source, the Etsu Nupe also directed the three communities to find a way to appease the family of those killed and might go to court if they were dissatisfied with his judgment.

As at the time of filing this report yeterday’s evening, leaders of the communities were still at the office of the police area commander in Bida.

Calls made to the State Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, for confirmation of the incident were not responded to.

The police in Minna could also not be reached for comments on the issue.