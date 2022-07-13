Bauchi Gov Visits Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Commends them for Good Conduct

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has donated the sum of 300 Saudi Riyals to each state pilgrim who performed the 2022 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, as a Salah gift.

Also, the governor apologised to the pilgrims on the challenges encountered during the hajj preparation, reiterating the commitment of his administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to overcome the challenges identified in future exercises

The governor announced the Salah gift during his visit to the pilgrims in their Mina camp, where he appreciated them for their good conduct throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado, which was made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

He commended the state Pilgrims Welfare Board and the Amirul Hajj Committee for working together and tirelessly towards ensuring the welfare and safety of the state pilgrims in the process of performing the hajj exercise.

According to him, “We are grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the opportunity to be among the pilgrims who performed this year’s Hajj exercise. I am here in your camp on a Salah visit and to thank you for the fervent prayers you made to us as your leaders and to your state.”

Mohammed, who regretted the challenges encountered by the pilgrims in the 2022 hajj registration processes, reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to overcome the challenges identified in future exercises.

The governor enjoined the pilgrims to utilise the opportunity of being in the holy land to pray for their personal progress and development as well as to pray for the success of his administration in the area of delivery of dividends of democracy for.

The governor said: “I want you to also pray for Allah’s intervention on the numerous challenges facing our state and the country in general and for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election in our county.”