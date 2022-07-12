  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Super Falcons Storm Casablanca for Q’final Clash with Cameroon 

Sport | 14 hours ago

Reigning African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria have arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, ahead of the quarterfinal clash against Cameroon at the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The two West African neighbours will slug it out for a place in the semifinals of the competition on Thursday, July 14, at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

That is the same stadium where Cameroon played all their three group games, picking a win and two draws to finish second in Group B behind Zambia.

The Indomitable Lioness forced Zambia to a stalemate on matchday one and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Togo.

Matchday three brought success for Cameroon as they forced a 2-0 defeat down the throat of Tunisia.

The Super Falcons, however, faced their three group opponents at the Stade Prince Moulay EL Hassan in Rabat. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.