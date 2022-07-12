Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers in Ekiti

Arrest two alleged notorious cultists in Edo

Police in Ekiti have arrested three suspected kidnappers in a forest at Ijan-Ekiti. DSP Sunday Abutu, police spokesman, stated in Ado-Ekiti yesterday that those arrested are Abdullahi Musa 38, Abdullahi Ali 25 and Abdullahi Suleiman, 19. He said the feat was part of police’s renewed efforts to rid Ekiti of kidnappers and other criminals.

He stated that operatives, in collaboration with vigilance, trailed and arrested the three suspected kidnappers in a deep forest in the town.

Abutu added that the suspects confessed to have engaged in series of kidnaps in Ekiti.

“They mentioned two of such kidnaps at Ikere-Ekiti and said they had seven members, four of whom are still at large.

“Efforts are on-going to arrest fleeing members of the syndicate,’’ Abutu stated.

Meanwhile, Police said they arrested two notorious cultists and recovered ammunition along Auchi-Ekperi road in Edo.

This is contained in a statement by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Iwegbu said operatives of the command attached to Fugar Divisional Police Headquarters were on routine Patrol/stop and search on Auchi-Ekperi road when they accosted two young men on a motorcycle, one Emmanuel James, 25, and Matthew Oghode, 31,

“Upon search on them, three live cartridges were recovered from the bag in possession of James; the suspect took to his heels into the bush in a bid to dispose the cut-to-size gun in his possession,” she said.

She added that the police operatives gave him a hot chase and maimed him on his foot before he was apprehended.

She, however, said that the suspects confessed to be members of the dreaded Aiye confraternity also know as black axe.

She said investigation was still ongoing for possible arrest of other gang members.