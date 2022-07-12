  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

NIWA Lauds Buhari’s Appointment of Jaji, Adegoroye as Ministers

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale

The management of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of  the new Minister of Transportation, Mr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye as Minister of State Transportation.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Affairs, NIWA, Jibril Da’adau, a copy of which was made available to journalist in Lokoja yesterday.

The Managing Director, NIWA, George Moghalu on behalf of the board, management and entire staff of the Authority, “warmly joined Nigerians in congratulating Mr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, over his meritorious appointment as the newly confirmed Minister of Transportation and Mr. Ademola Adewole Adegoroye as the Minister of State for Transportation.”

Moghalu  said, “the both appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari  is a clear testimony and recognition of their competence, hard work, dedication, and sterling track records of achievements in their previous national assignments.

“I strongly believe that both ministers would bring their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to bear in the discharge of their new assignments by improving the affairs of the Ministry. Hence, we wish the duo ministers a successful tenure in office,” he said.

