NCDMB Unveils Ministerial Regulations, Want Strict Compliance 

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled seven ministerial regulations that it said will provide a proper framework for monitoring the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

The regulations were approved by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva in April 2021 and were publicly unveiled at the Nigerian Content Seminar held at the recently concluded 2022 Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference in Abuja.

Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote explained that the regulations were made in line with section 40 of the NOGICD Act, which empowers the minister to make them with a view to establishing the minimum standards in facilities, personnel, and technology for training in the oil and gas industry.

He noted that the regulation on training in the Nigerian oil and gas industry provides for “the minimum standards, facilities, personnel, and technology for training in the oil and gas industry and modalities for involving operators and service providers as partners in training and development”.

In addition, he noted that the regulation for the further growth of indigenous capacity sets out targets to ensure full utilisation and steady growth of indigenous companies engaged in exploration, seismic data processing, reservoir studies and other facilities.

“The regulation for the further growth of indigenous capacity reinforces the principle of first consideration for Nigerian-made goods and services and details compliance waiver management and the deployment of Capacity Development Initiatives (CDI’s) as a tool for the growth of indigenous capacity,” he said.

He also explained that the third regulation which borders on the registration of oil and gas professionals with Nigerian professional bodies stipulates the requirements for any operator or company or professional employee, including expatriates, engaged for any professional service within the industry to register with relevant professional bodies.

On the regulation for the establishment of operations in Nigeria 2021, Wabote stressed that it requires an operator to set up facilities or other operations within Nigeria for the purposes of carrying out any services otherwise imported into Nigeria.