GAIN Partners DBN to Train 200 Women on Entrepreneurship

Kuni Tyessi



Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN), a Pan-African non-governmental organisation involved in women and youth empowerment as well as mentorship has secured a partnership with the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to build and strengthen the entrepreneurship skills of 200 Nigerian women.

The course, “GAIN entrepreneurship masterclass for women,” was designed to equip women from across the country with knowledge and skills to build and scale their businesses.

The Executive Director of GAIN, Ms. Chinwe Okoli, in a statement explained that the entrepreneurship course would run for six weeks, starting in July, thus calling on interested women to submit application via the organisation’s website.

She also explained that the training would cover areas critical to the success of MSMEs including ideation, legal services, branding, marketing, communication, accounting, modeling, staffing, structure, etc.

She said: “Women empowerment is in line with one of the focus areas of GAIN. The participants will benefit from a faculty of experts in various aspects of the business. They would enjoy training and mentorship sessions some of which will be held virtually.

“Eligible for the program are women who have a business or an idea, and are between 22 to 45 years of age, and have a demonstrable interest in business, access to the internet-enabled device, and electricity to participate in the program.

On his part, the Managing Director, DBN, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, described the partnership with GAIN as a major achievement and a step towards the empowerment of women.

He said: “We are excited about this initiative which speaks directly to our mandate of building the capacity of MSMEs. The GAIN initiative has become imperative to reach as many women as possible by leveraging technology and promoting gender equality.

“At the end of this exercise, we hope to see more empowered women creating opportunities towards achieving sustainable social-economic development.”