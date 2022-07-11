SATH Seeks Improved Infrastructure Devt for Enterprise Tech

Gilbert Ekugbe

Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH) has stated that Nigeria lacks the critical infrastructure for enterprise technology to thrive.

The Chairman, SATH, Mr. Collins Onuegbu, explained that the federal government must prioritise investment decisions to build the critical infrastructure that Nigeria would ride on for enterprise technology to achieve its full potentials in transforming the country’s economic narrative.

“We have to build the infrastructure that Nigeria needs to develop on and part of that infrastructure is around enterprise. We cannot wish it away otherwise, we run into problems. We need to build the systems that the large corporations will use,” he added.

At a press briefing to celebrate its transition into a Holding Company, he said the tech industry is fast evolving, urging tech companies to take advantage of the opportunities in the tech sector.

“What we have done in the past one year is break the company into three entities. We are not doing anything different, we are just breaking the companies and for the past one year, we have tried to stabilise the companies by building the brands and also getting them to work,” he said.

The General Manager of one of the subsidiaries, Cloudsa, Mrs Busola Komolafe, pointed out services they offer that SMEs can leverage on and the importance of migrating to the cloud.

The General Manager, SAS Ware, Chuck’s Nwafor, also pointed out its growing portfolio of tech start-ups and early stage companies in health tech and fin tech the subsidiary has supported so far, saying that these tech start-ups are still thriving.

Kenneth Ufomba reinstated that his subsidiary; Signal Alliance Consulting is equipped to provide value and technology support to different sectors of the economy, especially enterprise solutions hat will arise in the future.

The general managers of the different subsidiaries who were in attendance, acknowledged the importance of technology in every aspect of the economy and how they have positioned their subsidiaries for the future that Technology holds.