PHCCIMA Advocates Affordable, Sustainable Power Supply in NigeriaBlessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) is advocating for an affordable and sustainable power supply in Rivers State as well as Nigeria in general.



The group noted the need for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to woo investments into the various options of power supply, including introduction of Modular Power Plants as a means of providing adequate, affordable and sustainable power supply, thereby solving the power problem in the state.



President of PHCCIMA, Mr. Mike Elechi made the call at the weekend, while speaking to journalists ahead of the 2022 Power-to-Power summit with the theme: “Exploiting Business Opportunities in the Power Industry,” scheduled to hold between August 11th and 12th, in Port Harcourt.



According to Elechi, PHCCIMA in partnership with Dorisdesmond Nigeria Limited (DDN) would be organising this year’s summit.

He said Nigeria’s Energy and Petroleum sector leaders would be in attendance at the programme to define solutions and propel the industries through innovative thought leadership to industry excellence.



Elechi noted some of the key challenges facing the power sector as, “inadequate power generation capacity and distribution, ineffective legislation, poor collection rates, higher diesel price, inadequate transmission and distribution infrastructure.”



He said, “As a result of the inadequate power supply majority of households and businesses in the State rely on expensive self-generated electricity. Nigerians have resorted to powering themselves at various levels, some are using kerosene, lanterns, candlesticks, with majority using darkness.”



The PHCCIMA boss stressed that, “the session will proffer solutions to these challenges and also accentuate the state government’s commitment in collaborating with the private sector to tackling the state’s power problems with the view of providing adequate power supply in realising the vigorously pursued state urban renewal programme, light for all citizens’ project and promoting higher productivity in the state.”



He explained that, “The 2022 Power-to-Power Summit shall host discussions centred on ‘Power Sector Untapped Business Potentials, Rethinking Global Consumption, Production and Distribution Investments in the Nigerian Power Sector.”

Other topics include, “Opportunities and Responsibilities with Sustainable Investing in the Electricity Industry, Harnessing the Benefits of Innovation and Technology in the Power Industry, Integrating Cities, Customers and Technology, Investment Opportunities in Nigeria Power Sector and Exploring Renewable Energy Options.”