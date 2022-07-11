Gombe’s Magic Wand as Epicentre of Peace, Development

Depsite the security challenges facing the North-eastern region, Segun Awofadeji examines how Governor Inuwa Yahaya turned Gombe to epicentre of peace and development

Gombe State, popularly called the Jewel in the Savannah has been described as one of the most peaceful states in the country considering many critical security indices that placed the state high on the ranking.

This position was made clear in a report published by Eons Intelligence, a media organisation and a strategic intelligence and advisory group which specialises in analysis of crimes, political, economic risk and opportunities in Nigeria.

The report analyses the crime incidences to include kidnapping, and other heinous crimes that result into death of people for the month of January, 2022.

The report revealed that, Niger State had the highest crimes rate in the country in the month under review with a total of 396 kidnap victims and 267 total death cases, followed by the North Western States of Zamfara and Kaduna respectively.

Despite sharing boarders with the insurgency-striken Northeastern States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Gombe maintains a rather peaceful serenity where the state recorded zero death, and zero kidnapping incidences in recent times.

As paradoxical as it may sound, Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House

Gombe,told THISDAY in an interview that “this development is not a mere coincidence but a result of well planned security policies and strategies by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya administration”.

“Recall that, during the 2019 campaigns, Inuwa Yahaya vowed to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum and mitigate security threats, thus guaranteeing the security of lives and property for all people of Gombe State”, the Director General declared.

The Eons Intelligence’s report came at a time when the governor flagged off the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps, GoSTEC Programme in which not fewer than 2,000 youths across the 11 local government areas of the state will be trained and engaged into various developmental activities including security where they will assist the statutory security outfits in the state.

Recall also that recently, Gombe State was adjudged as the most peaceful state in the North-East by the forum of State Directors of Security ( SDS) after their meeting in Gombe. This is in addition to the fact that Gombe is the reigning number one state in the ease of doing business ranking in Nigeria.

Again, despite the security vulnerabilities and infractions of Gombe State due to its central location in the insurgency-wrecked Northeast region, THISDAY checks revealed that the state is enjoying relative peace.

And as paradoxical as it may sound, the development is not a mere coincidence or a work of luck, rather a result of well planned security policies and strategies of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe).

This reporter recalls that before he came to power in 2019, Governor Inuwa Yahaha vowed to reduce crime rate to the barest minimum and mitigate security threats, thus guaranteeing the security of lives and property for all people of Gombe State as was rightly captured in his campaign manifesto.

Therefore the creation of the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation in September, 2019 was an attempt made to facilitate proper coordination of security affairs in the state. The ministry works hand-in-hand with all formal and informal security organisations for proper and effective security services.

In addition, the ministry trains youths to prepare them for possible recruitment into the military and para-military services at the national level.

Aware that majority of the people of Gombe State engage in agriculture, and there had been clashes between farmers and herders which claimed lives and properties, the governor reconstituted Farmers-Herdsmen Prevention and Settlement of Disputes Committee at the state level and re-established same in all the 11 Local Government Areas of the state. This effort promoted understanding and peaceful co-existence between different communities in the state.

Another aspect where the state government got it right is Community involvement/participation in security matters. Here Governor Inuwa Yahaha has succeeded in creating a strong platform where community and religious leaders participate in the formulation of security related policies and their implementation.

Community policing is part of the security framework that reflects community participation in security matters. Community security committees were put in place and were equipped with dedicated telephone lines for reporting security breaches by members of the public. This has helped security operatives to nib any infraction in the bud.

Importantly too, from the outset, the state government under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya adopted dialogue as an effective strategy for settlement of communal disputes. It’s on record that in many instances, disputes on land, tribal or ethnic grounds in the state were settled through engagement of traditional and community leaders.

All security institutions require adequate funding to operate effectively. Huge amount of money is allotted every year to support security institutions. Police, Army, Civil Defence and other Security outfits are under Federal Government, but to consolidate on what the Federal Government is doing, Governor Yahaya always supports the security agencies operating in Gombe state.

Meanwhile, other non formal organisations like vigilante and others are also supported in every way possible to ensure effective security service.

Also, worthy of mention is the activities of restive youths and political thugs, popularly known as ‘Yan Kalare’ who are known for committing many atrocities and politically motivated violence have been posing a security threat.

Governor Yahaya believes that engaging youths will help in reducing violence and increasing human capital in the state. So, in line with this, the Governor Inuwa Yahaya-led Administration has established a Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre at Boltongo of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area for regular training of youths on early warning systems and quick response to security challenges.

Another thrust in that regard is the homegrown human capital development initiative of Governor Yahaya, the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (G-STEC) which will engage over 2000 youths in the state. This is in addition to collaborative programmes with so many international and domestic development partners to establish training centers, provide technical support and facilities to the teeming youth in the state.

With community involvement, youth training and engagement, establishment and strengthening of security institutions and many more integrated approach to security, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was able to create a peaceful state where people live in peace and harmony with one another; thus becoming a model to other states.

At a public function recently, Governor Yahaya spoke on how his administration has taken effective measures to maintain the prevailing peace in the state, and turn Gombe to epicentre of development despite the insecurity in the North-east region.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the 2022 annual security conference and recognition awards ceremony organised by People’s Security Monitors, where the governor bagged the Security Ambassador of Nigeria ( SAN) award.

The event, which took place at the National Merit House in Abuja had in attendance security top brass, enthusiasts and diplomats.

Governor Inuwa, who chaired the event said “We thank God for helping us as far as the issue of security is concerned. We are in the midst of the north-east, sharing borders with the frontline states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. So, we’ve tried as much as possible to manage security in Gombe state. We are happy and by the grace of God, we shall try to sustain that”.

The Governor acknowledged the support of security agencies in facilitating peace and harmony.

He said despite religious, social, ethnic and other differences that normally cause friction among the people, Gombe State has been able to surmount the challenges with the understanding of its people.

The governor disclosed that the government adopted a holistic approach by enhancing its internal security architecture.

“ In addition to the novel ministry of internal security and ethical orientation which we set up on coming on board in 2019, we have security management committees in place, comprising traditional rulers from the ward, to districts, emirates and chiefdoms, up to the state level. Therefore, we share information and manage whatever decision we take, and whenever there is an issue, we nip it in the bud without allowing it to get to an alarming level.

Historical memories have revealed that despite the highly sensitive and inflammable nature of religion in the country, the perception of the citizens of Gombe and by extension the entire State regarding religious tolerance is moderately liberal. This religious tolerance played out when the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in conjunction with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Gombe State chapters organised a 2-day mega crusade tagged “Light Up Gombe”.

The peaceful atmosphere that enveloped the two days Light Up Gombe Crusade was not achieved overnight but through a long term systematic plan and processes engineered by Governor Inuwa Yahaya. One of such strategies was the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation alongside other numerous physical and moral support aimed at boosting security network and apparatus in the state and guaranteeing peace, law and order.

Overtime, the idea of when to worship, how to worship and where to worship have brought about suspicion, acrimony and animosity especially between the two major faiths of Islam and Christianity in the state.

Indeed, the peaceful, harmonious and warm welcoming atmosphere that greeted the two days Gombe Light Out crusade was infact incredible and an indication that Nigerians can co-habit together irrespective of their religious affiliations.

At the moment, Gombe has been described as one of the most peaceful states in country as it recorded zero crime rate in the month of January amid critical security indices according to a report by Eons Intelligence, a media, strategic intelligence and advisory group, in its January analysis of crimes, political, economic risk and opportunities in Nigeria.

The unrelenting effort of the Gombe State government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya towards maintaining peace and tranquility in the State has once again paid off and reinforced the much touted Gombe as a cosmopolitan state where all men and women of goodwill, good conscience are welcome for the social, economic and spiritual benefit of all.

Quote

With community involvement, youth training and engagement, establishment and strengthening of security institutions and many more integrated approach to security, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was able to create a peaceful state where people live in peace and harmony with one another; thus becoming a model to other states