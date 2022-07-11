APC Debunks Resignation of National Legal Adviser

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media report that its National Legal Adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, has resigned.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, in a statement issued Monday, said the media report was either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence.

The party therefore urged the general public to disregard the report.

Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on some media platforms that the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned.

“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains, the National Legal Adviser of APC.

“Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the party as erroneously reported. The report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. We urge the general public to kindly disregard the report.”