  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

APC Debunks Resignation of National Legal Adviser

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied media report that its National Legal Adviser, Ahmad  El-Marzuq, has resigned.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka, in a statement issued Monday, said the media report was either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. 

The party therefore urged the general public to disregard the report.

Morka said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating on some media platforms that the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resigned. 

“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains, the National Legal Adviser of APC. 

“Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the party as erroneously reported. The report is either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence. We urge the general public to kindly disregard the report.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.