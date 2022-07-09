Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Inaugurates World-First Private Office in Dubai

Bennett Oghifo

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a world-first Private Office in Dubai, UAE. This outpost will be an extension of the marque’s world-renowned centre of luxury manufacturing excellence at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, England.

A statement issued by the automaker said the Private Office Dubai is the first in a number of similar facilities that are planned for major luxury capitals of the world over the next few years. These Private Offices will facilitate even closer contact and relationships with global Rolls-Royce clients, further embedding the marque’s reputation as the world’s most client-focussed luxury brand.

Of course, nothing will surpass the opportunity for clients to visit The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in West Sussex, where they enjoy the first-hand experience of Rolls-Royce’s Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence. However should travel not be convenient, the Rolls-Royce Private Office Dubai brings Goodwood closer to the clients’ places of living and work. In exquisite surroundings, highly skilled and experienced experts will consult with the clients to discover their dreams and learn about them as individuals, in order to create a unique and wonderful masterpiece reflecting that person’s tastes and desires.

The new Rolls-Royce Private Office, located in the heart of Dubai in the One Central neighbourhood, is a unique experience for the Middle East region’s most significant clients, offering the flair and expertise of The Home of Rolls-Royce on their doorstep. This is achieved not only with the materials on display and the marque’s renowned hospitality, but also with the first permanent appointment of a Bespoke Lead Designer and Bespoke Client Experience Manager outside Goodwood. Both these crucial positions are filled with people who bring a wealth of Rolls-Royce experience with them.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Today’s inauguration of a permanent Private Office located outside Goodwood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, signals huge progress for Rolls-Royce. For many years we have been inviting our VIP clients to The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood – and now, following significant demand, we are bringing Goodwood to the world. Not only will we be permanently locating a member of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design team and Bespoke Client Experience Manager in this new outpost, but we will also be leveraging the very latest technology to allow our Middle East-based clients to explore our Home in West Sussex remotely and see their own Bespoke Rolls-Royce come to life.

“This is yet another step in the evolution of the marque, rooting itself as a true House of Luxury with effortlessly elevated design services that are on a par with our products. The Private Office will complement and support our regional Dealer Partners by enhancing our clients’ experiences of Rolls-Royce.”

According to Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Director of Sales and Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, “The Middle East region has always been an inspirational market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, especially when it comes to Bespoke. What we inaugurate today is of great significance as it represents the first Rolls-Royce Private Office outside the UK and further confirmation that Rolls-Royce is a true House of Luxury. Our Private Office Dubai is an extension of The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in West Sussex, and is the first in a number of similar facilities that will be opened around the world. This is not a dealership; it is a unique experience where clients can bring their ideas to life and explore our Home and our people in real-time, using seamless technology.”

Bespoke Lead Designer Michelle Lusby arrives in Dubai after eight years with the marque, where she previously worked on a wide variety of exciting and exquisite projects, including the highly Bespoke, one-of-one Phantom Serenity, which captivated the world when its unique appointments and material treatments redefined the luxury of tranquillity. Chris Hardy moves from Goodwood to take up the position of Bespoke Client Experience Manager. Having been with Rolls-Royce for over five years, he brings a true passion for the client to this unique new role, where he will guide visitors through the wonderful experience which awaits them at the Private Office Dubai.

In response to significant client demand, three key programmes will be the focus of the Private Office: the recently revitalised Rolls-Royce Coachbuild programme, High Bespoke Commissioning, and access to the Private Office Collection of one-of-one masterpiece motor cars. The offerings are part of a complementary strategy, finding the synergy between the rooted and established Global Dealer Partner Network, with the roll-out of Global Private Office outposts in select locations across the world.

A global first, the Private Office Dubai goes beyond the conventional dealership experience. Each client encounter will explore the customer’s unique profile and their range of preferences, desires, and ergonomic needs. The Bespoke design team gauges each personality, assessing colour palettes and moods, extracting ideas from conversations, imagery and much more to create a thoughtful, accurate and befitting product response, reflective of the client’s own personality and desires.

Aided by physical samples and a pre-briefing, the Private Office will create initial options using visual tools designed to spark conversation. The luxurious physical space within the facility borrows design elements, including colours and materials, from its Goodwood counterpart to help support clients’ creative focus.

Once a design direction has been agreed upon, clients will be given an opportunity to discuss the details of their commission directly with the engineers and craftspeople who are bringing their ideas to fruition at each critical point in its creation.

Around the world, the regional team from each Rolls-Royce Private Office will personally present clients with their completed motor car, as well as a hardcopy keepsake of the process by way of a Bespoke Build Book, enabling the clients to remember, relive and commemorate the journey that is commissioning a Bespoke Rolls-Royce motor car.

The Private Office Dubai, located at The Offices 4, One Central, is welcoming clients now. Private sessions can be booked via the local dealer.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Lagos owned by Coscharis Motors Plc, is the exclusive franchise owner for Rolls-Royce vehicles sales and services in Nigeria. It currently has showrooms and workshops located both in Lagos and Abuja.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 2,000 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built, said Abiona Babarinde, GM, Marketing and Corporate Communications Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lagos Coscharis Motors Plc.