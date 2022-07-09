News in Photographs: Buhari Celebrates Sallah in Daura,Tasks Nigerians on Nation’s Security

*Tells youth to learn to live together, explore new technology for better opportunities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The mounting security challenges facing the country formed the bedrock of President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech after the Sallah prayer Saturday at his Daura hometown in Katsina State as he charged Nigerians to expose the criminal elements threatening the nation’s security.

This is coming just as he told youth corp members serving their fatherland to learn to live together with other Nigerians and explore new technology for greater opportunities.

The President also in the spirit of Sallah celebration donated two bulls, 10 rams and one million naira to corpers serving in Daura.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid-Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, President Buhari

said increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

He said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

His words: “My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities. The people know them. So let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families”.

On this year’s rainy season, the President said: “We are praying that the rainy season will be good for production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice”.

Earlier at the the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the President had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

According to him: “He has done well to ensure peace and turnaround of the economy, and all that is within his capacity to promote safety in Nigeria. He remains a man of integrity and we are proud of his achievements.

“For more than seven years, he has been working for the good of the country. We pray that God will surround him with people that will help him”.

Also on Saturday, President Buhari advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another, urging more travels, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

The President, who received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura at his country home, said regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

“Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality,” he said.

The President said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

The President told the youth to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs. What happens when government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” President Buhari said.

The President said the Youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

He later donated two bulls, ten rams and the sum of N1,000,000 (One million naira) to the corps members for the Sallah celebration.

See Photos