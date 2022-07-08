Tinubu Sad over Barkindo’s Death

Adedayo Akinwale

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of the Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo.



Tinubu, in a statement yesterday by Tunde Rahman, noted that the sudden death of the global oil chief, was heartbreaking, adding that, Nigeria just lost an illustrious son and an outstanding professional in the global oil industry.



“Dr. Mohammed Barkindo represented our country well in the last six years as Secretary-General of OPEC. His term in OPEC brought stability to the global oil industry. He was a positive influence in mobilising consensus in dealing with global energy crisis.



“His death at the height of his glory is heartbreaking and a great loss to our country, the international community, his family and friends,” he said.



Tinubu, however, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, who nominated him to represent the country in OPEC, his immediate family and the government and people of Adamawa State, especially, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.