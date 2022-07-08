Tambuwal: Only NYSC Member with Skills ’ll Benefit from Empowerment Funds





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Eight corps members would start their service year afresh while seven others have theirs extended out of the 1,831 that participated in the 2021 Batch B, Stream 1, service year in Bayelsa State.

They were sanctioned by the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) for misconduct bothering on absenteeism and outright abandonment of their one year compulsory national assignment.

Speaking at the passing out parade, the Bayelsa State Government reassured the NYSC of its continued support for the scheme to achieve its set objectives in the state.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Douye Diri, gave the assurance during the passing out parade ceremony of the 2021 Batch B, Stream 1 corps members held at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Governor Diri, who was represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, pledged commitment to improved welfare and security of corps members posted to the state for the mandatory one-year service.

He said that Bayelsa ranked among the best in terms of monthly remuneration and other welfare packages for youth corps members because of the importance the state government accorded to the national civic duty.

He also described the scheme as the shining light of the nation, which boasted of highly educated and patriotic youths, adding that the NYSC represented the country’s hope for a united, peaceful and egalitarian society.

He charged the corps members to remain diligent and patriotic, and to avoid actions that would bring shame to themselves, their families and the NYSC scheme.

According to the governor, Bayelsa is home to all Nigerians, and therefore, encouraged the corps members who had just completed their national service to stay back in the state to pursue their personal and legitimate goals.

He charged them to make best use of the vocational skills they acquired during their service year and be good ambassadors of Bayelsa State wherever they go.

“Our government will accord the NYSC scheme all the necessary support it needs to achieve the objectives of the scheme while giving our commitment to the improved welfare and security of corps members still in service. As you get set to be demobilised from service, I charge you to remain diligent and patriotic. Avoid any action that will bring shame to your families and the NYSC.

“Let me assure those of you that wish to stay back in the state that Bayelsa State will continue to be a home for you all. For those of you that will return to your states of residence, I charge you to be good ambassadors of Bayelsa State. Tell your people the good stories of this state that had become your home in the past one year and whenever you have opportunity of giving back, don’t forget Bayelsa State,” he said.