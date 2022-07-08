  • Friday, 8th July, 2022

Kuje Prison Attack: FG Declares 33 Boko Haram Terrorists Wanted

Breaking | 7 mins ago

The Federal Government has on Friday declared wanted, 33 of the inmates who escaped from its Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The 33 inmates were said to have cases relating to terrorism and being members of the Boko Haram sect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that terrorists had on Tuesday night launched a daring attack on the facility, bombing their way in and freeing 879 inmates.

Among the inmates declared wanted were at least 64 persons who have terror-related charges on their necks.

Some of those declared wanted are Muhammad Sani Adamu, Muktar Umar, Nambil Zakari Gambo, AbdulKareem Musa, Abdulsalami Adamu and others. NAN

Details later…

