Anambra Pastor, Odumeje Beaten by Security Agents, Church Demolished

* Soludo: He failed to comply with government’s directiveDavid-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Popular Onitsha-based pastor, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, who is comically known as ‘Indaboski Bahose and Liquid Metal,’ was yesterday manhandled by security agents in Onitsha.



His church, Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry was also demolished.

Odumeje’s church was in March this year identified by the Anambra State government as one of the buildings sitting on drainage channels and had been marked for demolition.



Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo had visited Okpoko, a sprawling slum in Onitsha, a day after his swearing in, and had pledged to sanitise the area by ensuring the drainages channels are free.



However, during yesterday’s demolition exercise, sources said Odumeje had attempted to stop the officials of the state government from demolishing his church, when he was manhandled by security men who accompanied the demolition team.



A video trending online showed the comic cleric being shoved around by security men, including police officers and men of the vigilante services.

He was severally slapped, and restricted from moving to the demolition area by armed security men.

Meanwhile, Soludo has confirmed that government forces were responsible for the demolition of the church.



The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime explained that Odumeje failed to comply with government directive to remove illegal structure he built on waterway.



The statement titled: ‘Anambra State Government begins demolition of illegal structures in Fegge,’ was made available to THISDAY in Awka.

It read: “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks’ notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.



“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha.

“The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences

“The structures were marked since April, 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove such illegal structures,” the release read.

Odumeje came to limelight through videos of his comic preachings and bizarre style of healing, where he imitated WWE heavy weight wrestlers by smacking down his sick members for healing.

The cleric also claims to have many hidden powers, which he said were yet to be touched. He is more of a comedian to many than a religious leader.