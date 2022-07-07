Atiku Group Distances Self from Ekiti PDP Factional Crisis

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A group rooting for the 2023 candidacy of the former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has dissociated itself from the factional crisis rocking the party in Ekiti State.

The group tagged: ‘The Atiku Mobilisers’ (TAM) regretted the polarisation of the state PDP into two factions, urging the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to wade into the matter and bring the contending forces together.

A group of NWC members loyal to former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, had last Monday elected one Alaba Agboola, a known protégé of Senator Biodun Olujimi, to replace the former state Chairman of the party, Hon Bisi Kolawole.

In another meeting convened in Ado Ekiti by anti-Fayose forces in the NWC, former Chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government Area, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, was elected as a factional chairman.

The internal squabbles in the party had largely been interpreted by the public to be a resonation of the crisis between Atiku and Rivers State Governor, a known Fayose ally, Nyesom Wike.

But a communique issued after its meeting held in Ado Ekiti yesterday and signed by 22 members of the group said neither the group nor its principal has anything to do with the internal crisis in Ekiti State PDP.

Prominent among the signatories are: former state House of Assembly Speaker and acting

Governor, Hon Tunji Odeyemi; former Deputy Governor, Sikuru Lawal; former PDP state Chairmen, Makanjuola Ogundipe and Idowu Faleye; former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Yemi Alade; former state Commissioner, Segun Akinwumi, among others.

The communique read: “Rising from today’s meeting, we observed with dismay the unhealthy political situation in our party, where two factions are rearing their ugly heads.

“We make bold to say that the unity of our party to deliver on its victory in 2023 is paramount to our group. To this end, our group is not in support of any of the factions presently constituted. More than before, our party needs peace in Ekiti State.

“We cannot encourage the factionalisation of our party at this election year. We, therefore, resolved that the situation must be called to order.

“The NWC is hereby called to please intervene to douse the lingering tension.

“Our group believes such step would help to sustain the party, and assuage the feelings of the generality of our members in readiness for the 2023 general election.”