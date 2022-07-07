9,989 Police Constables Pass Out from 16 Police Colleges, Training Schools

Segun Awofadeji



The Nigeria Police Force yesterday passed out a total of 9,989 Police Constables from the 2020 batch of 10,000 police recruits from four police colleges and 12 training colleges across the country as part of efforts to address the age-long manpower.

The Police Constables who had undergone six months intensive and rigorous training in basic, intermediate and advanced police studies were engaged in physically, exerting and intellectually challenging training activities carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing an increasingly democratic and rule of law-driven Nigerian environment.

Addressing the Constables in Bauchi, the IGP, Usman Baba Alkali said the recruitment and training represented another huge step in the drive by the federal government to change the narrative of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap that had been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in this country.

Represented by AIG Zone 12, Bauchi, Audu Adamu Madaki, he explained that the manpower drive equally aimed to meet and possibly surpass the United Nations (UN) recommendation of 1 Policeman to 400 people.

The IGP appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Nigeria Police Council for the approval of recruiting 10,000 Police Constables into the Force yearly, and his determination to bequeath the country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force.

He similarly lauded the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, as well as the Chairman and Commissioners of the Police Service Commission for the strong support and synergy which has aided in ensuring that the recruitment exercise is undertaken in the most transparent and efficient manner.

According to the IGP, 11 of the 10,000 Police Recruits who commenced the training could not meet up with the standards set for exercise in the course of the training hence they could not pass out as Police Constables.

He noted that shortly after the passing out parade, another set of 10,000 recruits would be resuming training under the 2021 batch of the exercise.

The IGP sounded a note of warning to the newly passed out Police Constables, emphasising that their success as police officers was entirely dependent on the quality of their character, discipline, and professionalism.

He, therefore, admonished them to resolve not to engage in any act that will be unedifying to their good name, that of their families, and indeed the Force as they commence their policing career today.