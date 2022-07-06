  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Terrorist Attack: Buhari Visits Kuje Prison

Nigeria | 36 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage caused by rampaging terrorists Tuesday night.

Terrorists, suspected to be Boko Haram elements, had stormed the correctional facility, leaving one security personnel and six inmates dead while about 600 inmates, many of whom were believed to be detained Boko Haram inmates, are currently at large.

The President was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where he would be flown to Dakar, Senegal, for the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit.

There had been public outcry over the decision of the President to go ahead with the Dakar trip after the terrorist attack on the correctional centre and another one involving his advance team to Daura, around Dutsinma, Katsina State, also on Tuesday evening.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.