Terrorist Attack: Buhari Visits Kuje Prison

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage caused by rampaging terrorists Tuesday night.

Terrorists, suspected to be Boko Haram elements, had stormed the correctional facility, leaving one security personnel and six inmates dead while about 600 inmates, many of whom were believed to be detained Boko Haram inmates, are currently at large.

The President was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where he would be flown to Dakar, Senegal, for the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit.

There had been public outcry over the decision of the President to go ahead with the Dakar trip after the terrorist attack on the correctional centre and another one involving his advance team to Daura, around Dutsinma, Katsina State, also on Tuesday evening.

