Breaking: Oyo Assembly Directs CJ to Set up Panel to Investigate Deputy Governor

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly, Wednesday, directed the state Chief Judge to set up a panel of seven people to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan.

This was contained in a Motion jointly moved by the Majority leader, Hon Sanjo Onaolapo and Hon Akintunde Olajide, during plenary Wednesday.

The Assembly also directed the panel to report its findings within three months of its appointment.

Details later…