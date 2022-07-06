  • Wednesday, 6th July, 2022

Breaking: Oyo Assembly Directs CJ to Set up Panel to Investigate Deputy Governor

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The Oyo State House of Assembly, Wednesday, directed the state Chief Judge to set up a panel of seven people  to investigate the allegation of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan.

This was contained in a Motion jointly moved by the Majority leader, Hon Sanjo Onaolapo and Hon Akintunde Olajide, during plenary Wednesday.

The Assembly also directed the panel to report its findings within three months of its appointment.

