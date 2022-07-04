PDP BoT Chairman Recommends High-powered Delegation Led By Atiku, Okowa to Visit Wike



John Shiklam in Kaduna

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has recommended the setting up of a high-powered delegation to visit Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to try to reconcile with him.



Wike has been unhappy over the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The situation was further compounded, when Atiku chose Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate, after some governors had voted for Wike.



However, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Jibrin said it was imperative to set up a delegation to visit Wike for reconciliation. He said the presidential candidate himself should lead the delegation.



The BoT chairman also frowned on comments being made by some party members and Nigerians over the choice of Okowa as the presidential running mate.

He stated, “We must come back to our senses and give total support to the party to enable it form government in 2023. It is very necessary that our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyochia Ayu, immediately visit Wike as soon as they returned to the country.”



Jibrin further suggested that, while Atiku and Okowa should lead the delegation, other members of the team should include members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the BoT chairman, the 13 PDP governors, and former governors of the party, among others.



Jibrin stated, “It is very important to note that Governor Wike is very responsible and very obedient member of PDP, who assisted tremendously towards building the party to what it is today. We must, therefore, encourage him never to leave the party.



“In the light of the above, I want to appeal to all PDP members and leaders to stop making comments aimed at reducing and running down the party. We must be ready to forget and forgive ourselves by encouraging Nigerians to continue supporting our party and us.

“It is my strong appeal to all current and former governors, former presidents of Nigeria, not to add more fuel to the fire but to always try to quench the fire from spreading.”