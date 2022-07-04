Kogi Varsity Rector Restates Zero Tolerance for Cultism to Curb insecurity

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Management of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has restated its commitment to zero tolerance for cultism and other social vices in the institution as part of its measures to curb insecurity within and outside the polytechnic community.

The Rector of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salishu Ogbo Usman, disclosed this while fielding questions at his office shortly after the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, visited the institution’s campus to supervise some of the ongoing projects in the school.

Usman attributed the relative peace currently enjoyed in the school environment to proactive measures taken by the polytechnic’s authority, noting that any student blonged to a cult group would be arrested, tried and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

The rector stated that the arrest and subsequent trials had opened the eye of perceived members of cultic groups to denounce their membership.

He lauded the visit of the governor and his opportunity to serve in that capacity, emphasising that the institution would not have achieved so much in the areas of infrastructure and quality assurance without the governor’s support.

He noted that the focus of the school’s management is on how to position the polytechnic to meet the global standard of transparency, accountability, unhindered commitment to work and service to humanity.

Usman, however, promised the governor that the entire polytechnic community would reciprocate his good gestures of implementing staff promotion and recruitment of new staff, which resulted in the hundred per cent success accreditation results.

Governor Bello, who was in Kogi Polytechnic in continuation of the inspection of ongoing projects executed by his administration, commended the rector for his giant strides and transformational initiatives in the institution with positive impact on staff, students and the polytechnic community.

The governor said that the rector’s laudable performance has justified his appointment and further proven the GYB Standard in all sectors.

He stressed that the rector’s performance is a clear reflection that youth’s involvement in governance is one of the best ways to achieve greater results.

Bello disclosed that his administration would continue to run an all-inclusive government that is devoid of tribal, religious and class sentiments, and focused on capacity, ability, commitment and service to the state and humanity.