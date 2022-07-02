Two Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Attack Enugu Community  

Two people were confirmed dead and two others injured in an attack by suspected herdsmen on Mgbuji and Agu-Amede Communities in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Thursday.

Also recently, suspected Fulani militias killed not less than 16 people in Eha-Amufu communities, destroying 14 farm settlements with over 3,000 people.

Records show that between December 2021 and June this year, suspected militants have destroyed hundreds of houses and properties worth millions of Naira.

Although the Enugu State Police Command could not be reached to confirm the incident, the spokesman of Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo told journalists yesterday that “They (suspected Fulani militias) killed two of our people yesterday (Thursday) between Mgbuji and Agu-Amede. The killings happened at Onu-Mgbede Mgbuji. Two that survived were in the hospital now as we speak. This is still happening after all the promises from the police, Army, and DSS (Department of State Services) that they are going to provide adequate security. As I speak to you there is no single security man in Eha-Amufu.

“Now, they have expanded their attacks to Agu-Amede Community. They are now attacking Mgbuji and Agu-Amede Communities simultaneously. We have over 6,000 internally displaced people in the Mgbuji community alone and nobody is interested in their welfare.”