  Saturday, 2nd July, 2022

Dredi’s Debut Single, ‘You be Man’ is Ready

Tosin Clegg 

Fast rising Nigerian Afro fusion artiste, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour better known as Dredi is set to make her first appearance in the music industry with her debut single release titled ‘ You be Man’ billed for release on Thursday July 21, 2022.

Speaking on the motive behind the song, Dredi said: “You be Man explains the strength of a scorned woman, woman who has been through so much for love and ended up broken from it and her only escape is making every other man reap the fruit the other men have planted. She’s still open to love but only if he’s willing to face her wrath forever.

Inspired by the great works of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Jesse J, Adele amongst others, Dredi established an early interest in music while growing up which led to joining her church choir and was exposed to the basics of music. Currently based in Lagos, the 21- year-old music infuses smooth Afro beats and R&B into contemporary reggae. Managed by Kbeeworld, Dredi has revealed that her versatility will keep her active in the music industry as she has a lot in stock.

