Ortom Installs New Ochi’Idoma in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, yesterday performed the coronation of the new Ochi’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John.

Ortom also presented the staff of office to the new paramount ruler of the Idoma nation at the Och’Idoma square in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, adding that the traditional institution has made tremendous progress under his watch.

Ortom said: “Under my watch the traditional institution has made tremendous progress. The welfare of traditional rulers has been given top priority.

“Your Royal Majesty, your selection by the selection committee as the 5th Ochi’Idoma has undoubtedly brought joy to the people of Idoma nation.

“I have no doubt that your reign will be peaceful. It is my further conviction that the support you are enjoying from your subjects will be sustained and together you can make Idoma nation better than you have met it.

“It is therefore a great joy to be here to perform the coronation of the Ochi’Idoma and also present a staff of office to him.

“It is my hope that before long we shall gather once again to commission a befitting palace for the Ochi’Idoma, which is about 90 percent completion.”

The governor stated that the Agaba Idu emerged through divine providence, and charged the Och’Idoma to rule wisely to attract development to his domain.

In his acceptance speech, the Agaba-Idu, HRM, Elaigwu Odogbo John, pledged that fairness, equity, justice and peace would be his watchword.

He dedicated the Idoma nation to God and pronounced peace upon Idoma land.