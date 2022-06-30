Season of Rewards for First Bank Customers

Ugo Aliogo in this report writes on the First Bank Nigeria Limited verve campaign designed to reward customers

As an age long bank institution in Nigeria, customer satisfaction is at the centre of its brand promise. For First Bank Limited, the dream is beyond customer satisfaction because the bank is committed to see how the economy is impacted positively, businesses are supported with the needed financial interventions, and small businesses grow to become big conglomerates. Therefore, the bank’s mantra ‘woven into the fabric of the society’ is a sentence coined from the bank’s decades of impact to the society and communities where it transacts businesses.

In line with the bank’s commitment to continue in the business of transforming lives, recently the bank rewarded customers with 50-million-naira worth of prizes in verve card campaign. The promo is designed to reward customers for their continued usage of the Verve debit Card.

The eight-week promo which ended provided opportunity for 2,601 customers to win various prizes. These prizes include: N20,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 Cash Prize, N10,000 worth of airtime; power generating sets, refrigerators, cooking gas and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The promo rewarded customers on a weekly and monthly basis. In every week of the promo, 200 customers who carried out a minimum of 2 transactions with their Verve debit card stood a chance to win N10,000 worth of airtime, cash prizes of N10,000 and N20,000.

Furthermore, 100 customers who performed a minimum of eight transactions within four weeks with their verve debit card was rewarded with either a power generating set, refrigerator, gas cooker or N50,000 cash prize every four weeks.

A grand prize of a brand-new car was also won by a lucky customer who performed a minimum of 16 transactions during the campaign period.

Speaking about the promo, Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Chuma Ezirim, said: “We are happy with the ongoing verve debit card promo designed to appreciate customers for their continued usage and adoption of the card for various digitally-driven transactions. With the promo being instrumental to reinforcing the value placed by customers on its versatile capabilities, we encourage the continued usage of the verve card as it is a card offering that promotes safe, convenient and rewarding digital banking service to customers.”

One of the excited winners, Kunle Aluko stated that when he received the Short Message Service (SMS), informing him that he has been selected as one of the winners, he didn’t believe it at first because messages abound especially those used by online fraudsters to scam vulnerable individuals who fall prey into their hands, so he did not give heed to it at first.

“But I decided to visit First Bank head office to confirm and it was confirmed to be true. But after two weeks, I was worried when I didn’t receive the call, then I made a call through one of the banks’ customer care lines and called to collect my gift. I am very excited to receive the items from the bank. I want to thank bank for this initiative and promised to continue banking with them.”

Another winner, Ajao Abiola, said: I was sleeping when my phone rang and I didn’t take it seriously, because I contest for anything and someone just phoned and said I won something, there was nothing like a raffle draw that I was aware of. So I went back to bed, but a day after, I received another call. The caller said she phoned to remind me that at 10a.m, I need to be at First Bank, so I discussed with my husband and he told me to give it a try, that nobody will steal in front of the bank. To be sincere, I am so surprised to be here and I am happy because I was not expecting it. My prayer for the bank is that they will continue to be number one in the bank industry in Nigeria. They have really tried and shown so much resilience as an institution.”